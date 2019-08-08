Karma Sue WaldropJune 24, 1930 - July 26, 2019Karma Sue (Ewing) Waldrop, 89, of Crawford, passed away July 26, 2019, at her residence in North Bosque Estates. Her body has been donated to Southwestern Medical Center for scientific research. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Speegleville Baptist Church.Ms. Waldrop was born June 24, 1930 at home in the community of Willow Grove. She was raised and educated in McLennan County. She graduated from Waco High School in 1947. She attended Clifton Jr. College where she met and was a cheerleader with Robert Lee Waldrop. They married December 31, 1948. She received her B.S. degree from Howard Payne University and a master's degree from Baylor University. She taught school in Texas at Flower Grove ISD and Rosenthal ISD which later consolidated with Robinson ISD. She retired as a 5th grade math teacher after 30 years. She was a lifetime member of TSTA. She was a member of Speegleville Baptist Church in which she was instrumental in achieving the church as a Historical Monument in Texas.She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, parents, and brother, Ray.She is survived by son, Michael Waldrop and wife, Melba; daughters, Leigh Anderson and husband, Larry, and Kim Hall and husband, EJ; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, June Smith and Flo Blenden.We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Baylor S&W-Bellmead Clinic; Dr. Patrick Partin and staff; Bluebonnet; Home Health (Kristi); Bluebonnet Hospice (Nikkie, Laurie and Tysha).In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd., Waco TX 76712, or your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.