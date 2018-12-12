James Leslie WagnerMay 12, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2018James Leslie Wagner, 75, of Waco and formerly of Meridian, passed away on December 10, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Jonesboro, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Lawson Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

