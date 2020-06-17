Audie Benton Wagner Oct. 24, 1952 - March 14, 2020 Audie Benton Wagner, 67, of China Spring, passed away March 14, 2020, at his home, his family and close friends at his side. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave., in Lacy Lakeview. Audie was born October 24, 1952, in Olton, Texas, to Walden Buster Wagner and Connie McPeak Wagner. He was very talented with stained glass, carving wood, singing, and loved playing his guitar. He was a builder and would create masterpieces. He built his own custom home and was so proud to show everyone what he had built. Audie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kenneth; and brothers, Claudie and Brent. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Wagner of China Spring; daughter, Audrey Rector and husband, Riley; stepsons, David Dean and wife, Jenny, and Jamie Dean and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Ciera Wagner, Ashly Jefferson, Brianna, Jacob, Victoria and DJ; sister, Marda Evans; brother, Alan Wagner; and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank friends, Johnny and Donna Dodd and family members, Linda Stolle and Debra Eaton along with Mary Lashua of Providence Home Health for their love and support. Additionally, a special thank you to Bill Coleman of Lake Shore Funeral Home for being so patient and caring when he came to the home and for giving Audie his last road trip from his beloved home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
