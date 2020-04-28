Opal Wade
Dec. 31, 1927 - April 25, 2020
Opal Marie Wade, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Rosemound Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only 10 people can be in attendance under the tent at the cemetery. However you are welcome to come and stay in your vehicle or at least 6 feet apart and away from tent.
Opal was born December 31, 1927 in Axtell, Texas to John Warren and Clara Mae (Tindell) Bayes.
At the age of 16 years old, she worked at Clifton Manufacturing, at age 17 years old she worked at Brickman Candy Factory. She retired in 1980 from Surgikos in Waco after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Jack" Wade; and three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, Danny Raines Sr. and his wife, Brenda; her daughter, Cathy Vrba and her husband, Eric "Rick"; her grandchildren, Steven Daniel and his wife, Melody, Danny Raines Jr. and his wife, Jamie, Chad Raines and his wife, Susie and Zachary Vrba; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express appreciation to Interim Hospice and all the staff at Senior Care of Hewitt for their care and support. Also we would like to extend a special thank you to Brenda Dulus, Ronda Reynolds and Melissa Morales for showing everyday the compassion and love for our mother.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
