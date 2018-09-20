Mary Ann Taylor WadeAug. 16, 1965 - Sept. 17, 2018Mary Ann Taylor Wade was born August 16, 1965 at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas, to her parents James and Mary Taylor, as the youngest of three children. She grew up in Woodway and Hewitt, where she graduated from Midway High School in 1984.She spent her career at Edward Jones Investments in Hewitt, TX, John Maddux Office for 25 years as a Senior Branch Office Administrator; she loved her clients and coworkers and treated them as her family. John Maddux was always by her side as her work partner.Mary Ann lived in Lorena and also the family beach house in Port O'Conner, TX. Her favorite thing was weekends at POC to spend time with her family and friends. She loved Sunday Beach and treasure hunting for things that washed up on the seashore and would walk miles to find what would wash up on the seashore. She loved to live, laugh, love, and giggle with laughter and make people happy.She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Guyton; grandmother, Laren Turner; grandfather, Red Taylor; aunts, Betty Howard and Evelyn Settle; uncle, Don Settle; father-in-law, George Wade; and her beloved pet cow "Elsie"Mary Ann is survived by the love of her life, Norman Wade; son, Blain Kenneth Boehler of Lorena; parents, James and Mary Tayler of Hewitt; sister, Carolyn Davey and husband, Joey, of Lorena; daughters, Sandy Wachsman of Waco, and Dusty Wade of Tyler, TX; nephews, James David Guyton and wife, Jennifer, of Lorena, Tommy Guyton of Lorena, and Joe Davey of Waco; nieces, Missy Jordon of Lorena; and so many other friends nieces, cousins, and loved ones. She is also survived by her beloved pets: her lab, Sophie; her cats, Abby, Milo, and Baby; her chickens, her turtles, her goldfish; her goat, Bella; her cows, Romeo and Juliet; and all of her beloved friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 22, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Lorena Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
