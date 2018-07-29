Mary Frances WachsmannSept. 19, 1927 - July 25, 2018Mary Frances Wachsmann, age 90, of Waco, formerly of West, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 30, 2018, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West.Mary was born, September 19, 1927, in West, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Jaska) Soukup. She attended schools in Tokio and West. On June 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Gilbert J. Wachsmann in West. Gilbert preceded her in death on August 21, 2005. Mary was a homemaker and a seamstress working for Sinclair Bedding Company in Waco for over 18 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic church in Tours. Mary enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, baking and sewing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mary is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Soukup; and sister, Annie Skerik.Survivors include her children, Joe Wachsmann and wife, Barbara, of Chalk Bluff, Lois Neff of Bosqueville, Evelyn Nichols of Waco, and Bernard Wachsmann of West; brothers, Frank Soukup and wife, Mary Ann, and Johnnie Soukup and wife, Bernice; grandchildren, Mark Wachsmann and wife, Carolyn, Lisa Spates and husband, Chris, Jenny Neff-Markham and husband, Bryan, and Penny Finn and husband, Kerry; great-grandchildren, Andy, Emma, Kara, Kati, Jacob, Eli, Huck and Kimber; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Altar Society, Meals-On-Wheels of Waco, or Gray Mutts Rescue. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Paula, Cathy, Keri and Mary.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
