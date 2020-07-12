Ronald K. Vrba, Sr. June 12, 1948 - July 7, 2020 Ronald Keith Vrba, Sr., 72, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX., with the Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with the rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. In accordance to current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing are required. Ronald was born June 12, 1948, in Waco, TX, to Anton and Ruby (Uptmore) Vrba. He graduated from University High School and McLennan Community College. He went on to work as a printer at Hill Printing in Waco, TX. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He also loved playing poker and spending time with family and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Anton Vrba; son, Ronald Keith Vrba, Jr.; and two brothers, Richard Dale Vrba and David Alan Vrba. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Fritz and husband, Dewayne; son, Kevin Vrba; mother, Ruby Vrba; brothers, Lynwood Vrba and Dwight Vrba; sister, Janis Vrba; grandchildren, Daylan, Caleb and Riley; and one great-grandson, Lucas. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.