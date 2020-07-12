Ronald K. Vrba, Sr. June 12, 1948 - July 7, 2020 Ronald Keith Vrba, Sr., 72, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX., with the Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with the rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. In accordance to current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing are required. Ronald was born June 12, 1948, in Waco, TX, to Anton and Ruby (Uptmore) Vrba. He graduated from University High School and McLennan Community College. He went on to work as a printer at Hill Printing in Waco, TX. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He also loved playing poker and spending time with family and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Anton Vrba; son, Ronald Keith Vrba, Jr.; and two brothers, Richard Dale Vrba and David Alan Vrba. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Fritz and husband, Dewayne; son, Kevin Vrba; mother, Ruby Vrba; brothers, Lynwood Vrba and Dwight Vrba; sister, Janis Vrba; grandchildren, Daylan, Caleb and Riley; and one great-grandson, Lucas. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

