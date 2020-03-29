Martha Vrana Nov. 12, 1937 - March 24, 2020 Our beloved wife and mother, Martha Kirkland Vrana of Waco, TXm was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 24, at the age of 82. Born November 12, 1937, she was raised in Fort Worth by her loving parents, Laston and Dollie Kirkland. She graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1956. After graduating, Martha worked at General Dynamics in Fort Worth until she met her future husband, Edward James Vrana. Ed and Martha were married on February 9, 1962, in Fort Worth. They moved that same year to Waco where they started a beautiful marriage that lasted 58 years. Martha's fulltime job was to create a loving home to her husband and two sons, Keith and Scott Vrana. Martha volunteered in many organizations through the St. Louis Catholic Church, including St. Anne's Circle, Mother's Club, and the Altar Server organization. She also was very involved in both the St. Louis Catholic School and Reicher Catholic High School, serving both schools in many capacities. Martha considered all her sons' classmates as her own children. Martha and Ed were also a fixture at many Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity functions. They were honored by the Mayor of San Marcos who issued a proclamation awarding both as Honorary Citizens of San Marcos where their sons attended Southwest Texas State University. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Laston and Dollie Kirkland; and brother, Kenneth Kirkland. She is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Vrana; her loving sons, Keith Vrana and his wife, Kimberly, and Scott Vrana and his wife, Monica; and her brother, Joe Kirkland and wife, Diane. She is also survived by her five adoring grandchildren, Blake, Darby, Alec, Bella, and Laston Vrana. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the coming months to honor their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Honorary Pallbearers are Blake Vrana, Alec Vrana, Laston Vrana, Clinton Bittenbinder, David Bittenbinder, Grant Gilbert, Clayton Heitmiller, and Kyle Reeves. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to Reicher Catholic High School or the Ronald McDonald House be made instead. You are invited to share a memory, sign the family guestbook, or send a message to them at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
