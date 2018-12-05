Doug VranaJuly 24, 1947 - Dec. 3, 2018Doug Vrana, age 71, of China Spring, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Thursday, December 6, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am, Thursday, Dec. 6, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott.Doug was born July 24, 1947, in Waco, the son of the late Albert and Katherine (Davidson) Vrana. He was a 1965 graduate of West High School. On October 11, 1969, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Hykel in Abbott. He was a data processor for American Amicable Life Insurance Company for over 44 years before his retirement in 2012.Doug enjoyed music and playing his piano for years, going on cruises and to the casinos, playing softball with the Knights of Columbus team, coaching his girls on their softball teams, watching football and was an avid Longhorn and Cowboy fan. He especially loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Doug was a member of St. Philip's Catholic Church in China Spring. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #2305 in West, K.J.T. Society #107 Abbott, S.P.J.S.T. Lodge 6 Cottonwood, and West Fraternal Auditorium.Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Jeanette Vrana of China Spring; daughters, Denise Lynch and husband, Tony, of Ross, and Renee Higginbotham and husband, Jeremy, of China Spring; brothers, Harry Vrana and wife, Janice, and Donald Vrana; five grandchildren, Patiance, Kimberly, Kylah, Khara, and Anthony; five great-grandchildren, Braison, James, Kestyn, Skylyn, and Akston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.