Kelly Dean VossApril 21. 1967 - June 24, 2019Kelly Dean Voss, 52, of Laguna Park, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mesquite Cemetery near Mt. Calm, Texas.Viewing and visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, before the service at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

