April 21, 1953 - March 5, 2020

Nancy Denise Elwood Vorderkunz, 66, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home with graveside services at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Waco Memorial Park.

Nancy was born to Kenneth and Panyota Elwood on April 21, 1953, in Cameron, Texas.

She is survived by her husband John of 46 years; sons, Alex Vorderkunz and wife, Janeia, Jacob Vorderkunz and wife, Judy; daughter, Sara and husband, Andrew Jakubik; grandchildren, Alex, Jonathan, Caroline, Madeline, Charlie, and Baylen.

