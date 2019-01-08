Avery VonBlonSept. 15, 1918 - Dec. 29, 2018Avery F. VonBlon passed away December 29, 2018 in Hilliard, Ohio. Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery.Avery worked for the Cotton Belt Railroad and the MKT. He owned and operated a bookstore at 11th and Colcord from 1971 to the 1990's.He is survived by his two sons, James Paul and Avery Peter VonBlon.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

