Roger Von StadenMay 29, 1939 - Nov. 26, 2019Roger Von Staden passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
