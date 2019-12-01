Roger Von StadenMay 29, 1939 - Nov. 26, 2019Roger Von Staden, 80, of Lorena, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.He was born May 29, 1939, in Susanville, California, to Guy Von Staden and Carrie Adoria McCausland Von Staden. He graduated from high school and later joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Alaska, France and at James Connally AFB in Waco. He married Donna Merenda Marlin on May 4, 1996. They lived in Crawford for many years before moving to Lorena.Roger was a millwright and retired from Industrial Rigging in 2001. He loved bowling and to work in his shop and completed many projects for family and friends. The projects for his wife started as "can you make this just like the picture…except for these changes?" And the answer was always "Let me think about it…you can't be in a hurry." And the projects were always perfect.He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Keith Von Staden.He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Jon Von Staden and wife, Theresa, and Heath Von Staden and wife, Trisha; daughter, Jodi Ellsworth and husband, Darron; sisters, Judy Bottoms, Gigi Crook and Clare Crook; brother-in-law, Ed Merenda and wife, Shelly; sisters-in-law, Dorleen Brown and husband, Larry, Karan Merenda and Diane Schrimsher and husband, Edd; grandchildren, Victoria, Danyelle, Mary, Sarah and Erich; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who have taken such good care of Roger over the years, including the nurses at Texas Home Health, CHF Clinic, Providence Cardio Rehab, Dr. Boles, Dr. Pitts, Dr. Rosario and Dr. Shutt.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.