Russell VolneySept. 5, 1956 - Feb. 5, 2019Russell Lynn Volney, 62, of Lorena, passed away February 5, 2019, at his home.A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Russell was born, September 5, 1956, to Myrtle Nora (Bartz) and Albert Volney in Temple. He attended Holland Independent Schools where he graduated high school. He pursued a machine shop degree from TSTI, and graduated in 1977. Russell met his wife of 41 years, Cindy Madden Volney, while attending TSTI. They married in December of 1977. After moving to Houston, Holland, and Bullard while working with several oil companies, they settled in Lorena, Texas.He loved to travel to Ouray, Colorado, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Shreveport, Louisiana.Russell was preceded in death by his father, Albert Volney, Jr.; grandparents, Albert Volney, Sr., Millie Cervenka Opella, and Ed and Nora Bartz; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and LuAnn Madden; uncles, Logan, Lester and Gene Bartz, Noel Lovellette and DC Volney; and aunts, Alice Volney, Bonnie Bartz, and Ruby Bartz Grimmett.Russell is survived by his wife, Cindy Madden Volney; daughter, Courtney Volney and Ricky; son, Brock Volney; granddaughter, Chloe; mother, Myrtle Volney; brother, Greg Volney and Lisa; father and mother-in-law, Burl and Laurene Madden; nephews, Trent Volney and Katlyn, Travis Volney and Haley; great-nephews, Hayes and Kaysen Volney; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his Mercury Tool and Machine Shop family.His wit, smile, love and affection will be missed tremendously.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
