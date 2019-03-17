Timothy M. VogelAug. 31, 1958 - March 14, 2019Timothy Michael Vogel, age 60, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019.Tim was born in San Luis Obispo, California on August 31, 1958. He was born to Clara Ann Roets Vogel and Leonard A. Vogel. Growing up in Waco, Texas, Tim attended St. Louis Catholic Church and school. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1976.Tim loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and playing with his dog Mister. Tim loved music, especially the Blues. He loved to laugh and had a care free spirit and a sensitive soul. Tim best lived his Christian faith by helping anyone in need and took great pleasure in helping others. Tim would frequently hand write letters which were filled with much love.He will be missed by those who loved him, including his faithful companion, Mister.Tim was predeceased by his brother Robert; mother, Clara Ann; and father, Leonard.He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann and his niece and nephew, Amanda and Andrew; as well as aunts and numerous cousins.A celebration of Tim's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, at Oakcrest Funeral Home at 4520 Bosque Blvd in Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waco Humane Society, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco TX 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

