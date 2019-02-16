Grigore VladutSept. 27, 1949 - Feb. 14, 2019Grigore Vladut, 69, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mt. Antioch Cemetery.Gogu was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, two nephews, and two nieces.The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care, and asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 510 N. Valley Mills, Suite 402, Waco, Texas 76710.A Broken Heart, tear filled eyes another soul to fill the sky. An empty house, an empty heart a brother I have no longer there. Many memories in my mind some I laugh and some I cry. The times we shared the laughs we had. Things I miss when I think of you. Realizing that's all I have to hold on to. Only memories of once what was you. Missing your laugh I will never again hear. That is the reality that fills me with so much fear. No more smile on your face. No more warmth of your embrace. The last hug, the last goodbye, leaves me with one last wish. To have you Brother Here Today, Never To Leave Your Family This Way. YOU'RE GREATLY MISSED.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
