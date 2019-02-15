Grigore VladutSept. 27, 1949 - Feb. 14, 2019Grigore Vladut, 69, passed away February 14, 2019. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be 1 p.m. at Mt. Antioch Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.The Family would like to especially thank Kendred Hospice for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kendred Hospice, 510 N. Valley Mills, suite 402, Waco, TX 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.