Lupe VirgenJan. 6, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2020Lupe Aguirre Virgen passed away surrounded by family on February 12, 2020, at the age of 87 years old in Waco, Texas, to enter the presence of her Lord and Savior.Lupe was born to Francisco and Beatriz Aguirre in Coleman, Texas, on January 6, 1933. She has resided in Waco since 1962 where her husband served as pastor of Primera Iglesia Bautista for 53 years. She married Armando G. Virgen on May 1, 1955.Lupe served as a devoted pastor's wife for 60 years and mother to her four children. She was the rock and matriarch of her family, an amazing, beautiful, fiercely loving, and strong woman. She was a servant leader with a heart full of love and compassion for her family and those she served through her church. She was an amazing cook, remembered by many for making delicious home-made tortillas, pies, and tacos, and would never let anyone go hungry. She loved angels, garage sales, a glamorous lipstick, and flowers, with roses being her favorite. Although she struggled after contracting the West Nile Virus and Alzheimer's during the last years of her life, she repeatedly defied the odds with her strength, fighting until the end, and never forgetting her children and her husband - the love of her life. Lupe was an inspiration to so many and will be dearly missed. She is finally free from suffering and at home rejoicing with her Savior.She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, the Rev. Armando G. Virgen; her four children, Armando Virgen Jr. (Ruth) of Temple, Texas, Cynthia Patena (Luiz) of Waco, Texas, Debbie Shores (Dexton) of San Antonio, Texas, and Reuben Virgen (Rosemary) of Bethany, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Frank Aguirre, Fred Aguirre, Jesse Aguirre, Agustin Aguirre, and Armando Aguirre.Family Visitation and a time of sharing memories will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Waco, Texas. Viewing will be until 2 p.m. Sunday at OakCrest Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at Primera Iglesia Bautista at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, February 17.Grandsons serving as pallbearers are Armando Virgen III, Orlando Virgen, David Shores, Luiz Patena Jr., Daniel Shores, Isaac Virgen, Michael Virgen, and great-grandson, Armando Virgen IV.The family expresses appreciation to her caretakers at The Atrium of Bellmead for their loving care.Sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Service information
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
Feb 17
Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
In memory
