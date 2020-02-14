Lupe VirgenJan. 6, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2020Lupe Virgen, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, February 17, at Primera Iglesia Mexicana Bautista, with the Rev. Dexton Shores officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, at Primera Iglesia Mexicana Bautista, 510 N. 4th St., Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lupe Virgen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lupe's Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:00AM
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco
510 North 4th Street
waco tx , TX 76701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lupe's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries