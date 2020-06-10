Mary G. Villarrial
June 3, 1923 - June 8, 2020
Mary Gamboa Villarrial, with family at her side, was called to her Savior Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, June 8, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Benjamin Benji as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., and Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas.
Mary Gamboa Villarrial, the daughter of Eulogio Gamboa and Maria Guardiola Gamboa, was born June 3, 1923, in Rosenthal. During the 1929 Depression, the family moved to the old Speegleville area and finally to Sandtown, a Mexican community in South Waco. She and her family resided along South 1st Street and finally at 1100 South 1st Street.
Our mother was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church on the Brazos since a child and later a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church in McGregor for 40 years.
At Saint Francis Catholic Church, Mary was a member of Las Hijas de Maria and was devoted to teaching Catechism to hundreds of children attending St. Francis over the course of 15 years.
She married Dolores LoLo Villarrial on June 15, 1972, in McGregor, Texas. She (very independent) instantly became a family member of the two oldest Mexican families in McGregor-Oglesby,Texas area, La Familia Leos y La Familia Villarreal/Villarrial.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Martin, Bernardo, Johnnie and Domingo; four sisters, Mariana Gamboa Martinez, Lucy Gamboa Romo, Carmen Gamboa Vicniais, Adelida Gamboa; son, Ernest D. Gamboa; and husband, Dolores LoLo Villarrial, who passed away a few weeks prior to their 41st Anniversary in 2013.
She is survived by daughter, Margaret Gamboa Anderson (Fidel); son, Robert Gamboa (Elisa); ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Gamboa Garza of Waco, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
Pallbearers: Ernest Gamboa, Eric Gamboa, Brandon Gamboa, Gerald Villarrial, Ernest Romo, Jesse Villarreal, Oscar Villarrial and Billy L. Anthony.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jace Darling, Jacob Tyler Roberts, Eliazar Vallejo, Damien Molina, Dawson Meadows, Hogan Meadows.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
