Maria Isabel VillarrealFeb. 26, 1999 - July 21, 2019Maria "Bella" Villarreal passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2621 Bagby Ave., Waco. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., in Waco. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

