Ralph VillafanaApril 4, 1937 - Oct. 10, 2019Ralph Villafana, 82, of Robinson, Texas passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with The Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019. at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Ralph was born April 4, 1937 to Amado and Eustacia (Sanchez) Villafana in Asa, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco and Robinson. He went to grade school in Rosenthal and attended Waco Tech and Lorena High School, where he graduated from.Ralph was a quite disciplined man, with a work ethic that was taught to him by his father. He valued the importance of excellence in education and always instilled that discipline in his children, grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews. He had a successful career at Davis Iron Works and later at L-3, retiring from there after many years of faithful service. In his leisure, he enjoyed old western movies, drawing and sketching, working on cars, and good old country and western music.Ralph was a member of St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, and later was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a good and dear friend to Fr. Lawrence Soler.He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Tony Villafana, Sr.Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Josie) Villafana; son, David Villafana and wife, Monica of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Luke, K'Auna, Cross, and Tony Villafana, Jr.; brothers, Apolinar Villafana, Domingo Villafana, Refugio Villafana and wife, Emma, Angel Villafana and wife, Debbie, Juan Villafana and Judy Surita; sisters, Guadalupe Lopez, Frances Quinones, Nancy Villafana and Donna Salinas.Pallbearers are; Jose Hernandez, Adam Hernandez, Armando Villafana, Joseph Villafana, Tony Villafana, Jr., and Cross Villafana.The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the excellent and loving care given by Blue Bonnet Home Health Care, The Brazos and St. Anthony's Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

