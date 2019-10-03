Geneva Christian VierOct. 23, 1924 - Sept. 28, 2019Geneva Mae Vier of Huntsville, Texas, long-time former resident of Waco, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum with John Spencer officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas.Geneva Mae James was born October 23, 1924, in Johnson County, Texas, to Elliston D. and Anita Hayes James. After graduating from Alvarado High School in 1942, she went to the University of North Texas where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1945, the same year she began her teaching career. Geneva taught in several Texas school districts, including Alvord, Abbott, La Vega, Connally and Big Springs. She also taught in Waco, at Bells Hill Elementary, North Junior High School and Richfield High School. She retired from Midway ISD in 1980.While teaching at Abbott, she met Johnny Christian. They were married from 1946 to 1969 and had one son, Mike. In 1972 Geneva met and married Jack L. Vier and following her retirement, she and Jack traveled the world visiting Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Tahiti and New Zealand. She especially enjoyed their repeated visits to Hawaii.Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, Mary Elizabeth James; brothers, Harold James and Jerry James; and one great-grandson, Jacob Pierce of Oklahoma.Survivors include her son, Mike Christian and wife, Reney, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Paula Belcher and husband, Brian, of Milton, Florida, Toni Pierce of Boswell, Oklahoma, Matthew Christian and wife, Leanne, of Norfolk, Virginia, and Shelly Riddler and husband, Kelvin, of Huntsville; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arms of Hope Children's Home, 21300 St Hwy 16N, Medina TX 78055 or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
