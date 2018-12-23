Gustine M. VickeryAug. 4, 1925 - Dec. 20, 2018Gustine Marak Vickery passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Interment will be next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery. Family will celebrate her life at a later date.Gustine was born in Bomarton, Texas on August 4, 1925 to August and Mary Marak, descendents of Czech immigrants. After graduating from Bomarton High School, Gustine attended Our Lady of Victory college in Fort Worth for one year. Gustine decided to become a nurse and moved to Waco where she attended Baylor University and Providence Hospital School of Nursing.She married Robert Dale Vickery in 1945 after his discharge from the Navy during WWII, a union which lasted for 63 years until Robert passed away in 2008. Bob and Gustine's favorite past time was ballroom dancing. Gustine was a member of St Louis Catholic Church since its inception in 1968, having attended St Mary's prior to that time.Gustine is survived by her son, Ronald of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren, Tiffany Orsak, Lara Gough, Eden McClelland, Shawn Vickery, and Robin Vickery and five great-grandchildren, Sam Orsak, Stevie Orsak, Shamus Gough, Jackson McClelland, and Ella McClelland. Gustine's other son, Larry Vickery predeceased her in 2001.Memorials to: St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn 38105 or charity of choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.