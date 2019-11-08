John Vernon, Jr.Oct. 1, 1952 - Oct. 29, 2019John Vernon, Jr. passed Tuseday, October 29, 2019. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9 at Dorsey-Keatts Chapel. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery Waco, Texas.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries