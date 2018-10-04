Benito G. VeracruzOct. 5, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2018Benito Guardíola Veracruz, 83, of Waco, Texas, passed away, Sunday, September 30, 2018, in Waco after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by those who loved him and he was at peace as he took his last breath.His viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, located at 4520 Bosque Boulevard in Waco, Texas. His funeral services will begin the following day, 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, 2018, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, and will conclude with his burial at Oakwood Cemetery located at 2124 South 5th Street in Waco, Texas.Benito was born, October 5, 1934, in Rosebud, Texas to Benito Cisneros Veracruz and Valentina Guardíola. He eventually found his way to Waco, Texas and, in 1955, he married Gloria Tristan of Waco, Texas. They built a family together and he worked as a chef at Baylor University until his retirement in 2005. He was a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family and friends. He enjoyed watching old western movies, drinking Big Red, and spending time with those he loved.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Victor Veracruz; and grandson Antonio Jiménez Jr. He is survived and remembered by his beloved wife; sister, Lucia Sisneros; two sons, Benito Veracruz and Reyes Veracruz; daughter, LeAnn Dill Villanueva; grandchildren, Julián Ray Veracruz, Karen Michelle Veracruz, GiAna Raylee Raquel Villanueva, Austin Ray Day, and Jarrah Jiménez; and his great-grandchildren, Brandon Matthew Wiese, René Anthony Linares Jr., Nicklaus Armando Reyes Linares, and Gabriel Jiménez. He will also be forever remembered by his large extended family and dear friends.Pallbearers will be Julián Ray Veracruz, Menardo Tristan, Manuel Ordóñez, René Anthony Linares Sr., Edward Fuentes, John Gonzales Jr., and George Gonzales Sr.Honorary pallbearers will be Karen Michelle Veracruz, GiAna Raylee Raquel Villanueva, Austin Ray Day, Brandon Matthew Wiese, René Anthony Linares Jr., and Nicklaus Armando Reyes Linares.In lieu of flowers we ask that you do two things: (1) consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation to assist in their efforts to treat and cure this horrible disease and (2) spend quality time with the people you love while you can because this life is too short.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
