Maria S. Vences July 18, 1957 - July 4, 2020 Maria Santos Vences, 62, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Albert Ruiz as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Maria was born on July 18, 1957, to Gertrudes and Alberta (Ortiz) Cruz, in Tejupilco, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Maria was a longtime resident of McGregor and Waco. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother, and a caring person to all she knew. Maria enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, and raising cattle. She was known by everyone that knew her as one strong, hardworking lady. She was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Ismael and Rogelio Cruz. Maria is survived by her daughter, Susana Ruiz; sons, Roberto Vences, Serafin Vences, Orlando Vences and Osvaldo Vences; numerous grandchildren; and her dear friend of many years, Fidencio Lopez Rocha; and many brothers, and sisters Descansa En Paz Madre Adorada. Sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.