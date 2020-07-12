Maria S. Vences July 18, 1957 - July 4, 2020 Maria Santos Vences, 62, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Albert Ruiz as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Maria was born on July 18, 1957, to Gertrudes and Alberta (Ortiz) Cruz, in Tejupilco, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Maria was a longtime resident of McGregor and Waco. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother, and a caring person to all she knew. Maria enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, and raising cattle. She was known by everyone that knew her as one strong, hardworking lady. She was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Ismael and Rogelio Cruz. Maria is survived by her daughter, Susana Ruiz; sons, Roberto Vences, Serafin Vences, Orlando Vences and Osvaldo Vences; numerous grandchildren; and her dear friend of many years, Fidencio Lopez Rocha; and many brothers, and sisters Descansa En Paz Madre Adorada. Sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maria Vences as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

