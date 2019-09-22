James Louis VaughnFeb. 14, 1953 - Sept. 14, 2019James "Jim" Vaughn, 66, of Hewitt and formerly of Washington D.C., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in a local nursing center.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Jim was born February 14, 1953 in Rusk to Louis Vaughn and Helen Sartain Vaughn. He grew up in the Waco area. He graduated from Connally High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. Jim was a carpenter and cabinet maker. He lived in the Washington D.C. area for over 30 years. He worked on several Embassy and office buildings during his career.Jim moved back to Waco last year due to health issues. He was a good son, brother and uncle. His passion was fishing and the Dallas Cowboys.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Diane Cvitanovich.He is survived by his sister, Donna Carlisle and husband, Jimmy of Hewitt; brother-in-law, Buddy Cvitanovich of Sherman; and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kelly Sue Dyer, the staff at Royal Manor Nursing Home and the staff of Interim Healthcare.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

