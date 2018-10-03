Scott VaughanApril 5, 1951 - Oct. 1, 2018Adrian Scott Vaughan, 67, of Waco, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 4, at Waco Memorial Park.Scott was born, April 5, 1951, in Austin, Texas. His family moved to Lubbock shortly afterwards. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Waco. He graduated from Richfield High School (now Waco High) in 1969. In 2012, he married Hanna Rubel Phillips.Scott had a Bachelor's Degree in Music Composition and a Master's Degree in Theatre Arts, both from Baylor University, and attended doctoral program in music composition at North Texas State University. He also worked as a computer programmer. At the time of his death he had been long retired but was involved in many activities, including composing music for friends and relatives on special occasions. Over the years he played in many bands. Two years ago he realized he had a talent for art and, after just one art class, began painting portraits of family members.He was a member of the Waco Lions Club. Scott loved people, especially getting together with classmates from Richfield High School Class of 1969 (Hanna graduated from high school the same year).Surviving Scott is his wife, Hanna; daughter, Chelsea and husband, Stephen Dark; brother, Steve Vaughan and wife, Leta; grandson, Isaac Dark; nephews and niece and their children; stepsons, Jarrod Harelik and Josh Harelik and wife, Heather; stepdaughter, Alyssa Harelik Morrow; granddaughter, Sophia Morrow; and many, many friends.Memorials may be made to Heart of Texas MHMR, PO Box 890, Waco, TX 76703.Sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.