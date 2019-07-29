Miguel VasquezAugust 12, 2002 - July 25, 2019Miguel Vasquez, 16, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, July 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, July 29, with the Rosary to be recited at 7 pm, in the chapel at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

