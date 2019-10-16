Ian VasquezFeb. 5, 1966 - Oct. 8, 2019Ian Vasquez, 53, of Waco, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday October 19, at Calvary Chapel Church, 702 N 18th St, Waco, TX 76707, with Albert Fuentes officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

