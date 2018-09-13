John A. VasekJune 28, 1925 - Sept. 10, 2018John A. Vasek passed away, September 10, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 15, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m., with visitation to follow, Friday, September 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.John was born to August and Mary Vasek, June 28, 1925, in Wharton, Texas. After graduating from Wharton High School, he served his country as an aviation radioman in the United States Navy. He then graduated from Wharton Junior College and the University of North Texas, where he received a degree in physical education and math. He later received a Master of Education and Administration degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.Prior to his retirement, John had a 55-year career in education as a football coach, math teacher, and assistant principal, and later as an elementary, junior high and high school principal. He served at South Junior High School, West High School, Reicher Catholic High School, Richfield High School, Tennyson Middle School, and Jefferson Moore High School. After his retirement from WISD, he served as principal of St. Louis Catholic Elementary School until his second retirement in 2003. Highlights of his coaching career were the TCIL state football championships in 1958, 1962 and 1963 at Reicher Catholic High School. In retirement, he enjoyed creating his beautiful wooden bird sculptures, watching football, gardening and spending time with family.He was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; son, Stephen Vasek; and daughter, Karen Vasek.He is survived by his spouse, Saundra Vasek; children, Mark Vasek and wife, Mary, Adrian Vasek, Paul Vasek, Austin Vasek, Brian Vasek and wife, Dae, and Victoria Vasek; stepchildren, Stephanie Turner and husband, Robert, Scott Anderson and wife, Teri, and Brian Anderson; grandchildren, Lauren Vasek, Karen McInnes, Atticus Vasek, Taylor Vasek, Cole Vasek, Dustin Vasek, and Cara Vasek; step-grandchildren, Whitney Taylor, Jordan Anderson, Logan Anderson, Cameron Anderson, Kelciey Petter, Erika Anderson, Austin Turner, Rebecca Turner, Sara Anderson, Austin Anderson and Jacob Anderson; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jack, Oliver and Landon; and step-great grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Kinnitty, Halliegh, Payton and Vann. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reicher High School or St. Louis Catholic Elementary School or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
