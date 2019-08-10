Mark VanMarterFeb. 15, 1969 - July 25, 2019Mark VanMarter, 50, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Waco. Memorial services will be at 4:00 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco with Pastor Stephen Rynearson. The graveside service will be the previous day at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington at 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019.Mark was born February 15, 1969 to John M. and Nancy (Wright) VanMarter in Syracuse, NY. Mark was a long time resident of Waco and a member of Peace Lutheran Church. His proudest accomplishment was his daughter, Amanda, whom he loved dearly. He was a long time employee of Regent Care Nursing Home in Waco. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, and attending professional wrestling matches with friends.Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Renee (Cullens) VanMarter; his parents; niece, Shannon Freeman.Mark is survived by his daughter, Amanda Renee VanMarter; brother, John R. VanMarter and wife, Peggy; sister, Deborah Lynn Freeman and husband, Gary; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
