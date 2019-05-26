Linda VanDenBergJuly 30, 1942 - May 23, 2019Linda Frey Peacock VanDenBerg, of Speegleville, Texas, passed away at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 76, after a very brief and brave fight with cancer. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Linda was born on July 30, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to Oren Merritt Peacock Sr. and Dorris Dyer Peacock. She graduated from Waco High School in 1960. She retired from the McLennan County District Clerk's Office after 30 years where she served as the Chief Deputy District Clerk in the civil division. She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church in Waco, formerly St. John's United Methodist Church. She was known as Nee to anyone who met her, especially her grandchildren, their friends and classmates. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always in the stands or on the sidelines for every event and ball game they participated in. She was incredibly loved by her children and everyone that knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant brother, Bobby Dill Peacock.She is survived by her children, Dawn Blenden and husband, Robbie, of Speegleville, Robyn Williams and husband, Joe, of China Spring, Kelli VanDenBerg of Winchester, VA, and Brandi Hyland and fiancé, Michael Johnson, of Crawford; grandchildren, Randa Blenden and husband, Rodrigo Soto, of Durham, NC, Jake Williams and wife, Lindsey, of Valley Mills, Tye Williams of San Marcos, Whitney Sisk and husband, Jonathan, of Georgetown, Kara Huss and husband, Andy, of Leander, Jake Blenden and wife, Alison, of Speegleville, Brock Hyland of Fayetteville, AR, Haylee Williams of China Spring, Shelby Williams of China Spring, and Blaine, Beryn and Bostyn Hyland of Crawford; great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan and Landry Sisk of Georgetown, Lane and Luke Huss of Leander, Brynn Williams of Valley Mills, and Judd Blenden of Speegleville. She is also survived by her brother, Oren Merritt Peacock Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, of Sachse, TX; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, Gift of Life International, or the charity of your choice.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the incredibly compassionate nurses, Kathy and Kay at Providence Hospice and the entire Providence Hospice Team.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.