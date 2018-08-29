Michael VanCleaveJune 10, 1955 - Aug. 24, 2018Michael Paul VanCleave, 63, passed away at home in Lacy Lakeview, Texas, Friday, August 24, 2018. Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Born in Douglas, AZ, June 10, 1955, he moved to Waco as a boy. Mike is well-known for his racing successes at Heart of Texas Speedway, his excellency as a craftsman, and as a loyal friend and loving father. He had a big heart and will be missed by many.He is survived by his mother, Betty VanCleave; siblings, Frank Bull and Barbara VanCleave; children, Christina Cohee, Danyell Allen, and Michael A. VanCleave; and seven grandchildren.Memorials may be made to: New Beginnings Christian Fellowship/Celebrate Recovery, 6328 N. Gholson Road, Waco, TX 76705Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

