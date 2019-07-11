Kenneth Van TasselNovember 17, 1930 - July 8, 2019Kenneth "Ken" Van Tassel, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home in Clifton, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife and children.Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Clifton, followed by a visitation at the church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lois Van Tassel; sister, Barbara Griffin; and grandson, Parker Van Tassel.He is survived by his wife of 66 years; Lexie (Mathis) Van Tassel; daughter, Deby Davis; son, Ted (Patti) Van Tassel; son, David Van Tassel; son, Tim (Barbara) Van Tassel; daughter, Holly (Keith) Richard; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; along with a brother-in-law, Jimmy Mathis; and a niece and nephews.Ken was born in Pittsford, Michigan, November 17, 1930. He graduated from high school in Chandler, Arizona. He was a proud Aggie graduating from Texas A&M in 1953 and was a member of the singing cadet.After college, he married his sweetheart, Lexie, then served two years in the Air Force. He had a long career as an Industrial Engineer. His career took him to many different cities with his last being Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. He retired from Mobile Chemical and moved to Clifton.Ken was involved with BAC, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Bosque Museum, Bosque Choral, First Methodist Choir, Exxon Mobil Club, Bosque Republican Club, along with being Clifton's Santa Claus for over 10 years.Condolences may be made at www.Cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
