Robert Valentine, Jr.Oct. 21, 1946 - Aug. 27, 2019Memorial services for Robert Valentine, Jr. will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hood St. Church of Christ in Waco. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Littles Mortuary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

