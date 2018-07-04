James ValentineOct. 1, 1930 - July 1, 2018James Valentine, age 87, of Dallas, formerly of Waco, passed away, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Rowlett. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 6, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at the funeral home.James was born, October 1, 1930, in Abbott, the son of Willie and Clemmie (Hill) Valentine. He attended schools in West and was a graduate of West High School prior to attended 4-C Business College in Waco. He served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. On May 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Patsy Tunmire in West. James worked for M&M Mars in Waco, where he made Snickers and Skittles prior to retiring in 2002. He previously worked for Pure Milk Company, William's Drug Store and Ward's Drug Store. He was a member of the Beverly Hills Baptist Church. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, working with wood and eating ice cream. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.James was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Ruth Sullivan and Elizabeth Meisell; brothers, Aubrey and Arliss Valentine; and sister, Mabel Valentine. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patsy Valentine; son, James Carl Valentine and wife, Tiffany; daughter, Beverly Six and husband, Scott; son-in-law, Rodney Meisell; grandchildren, Shannon Russell, Robert Meisell, Jeremy Sanders, Karen Lamkin, Shaun Valentine, Matthew Valentine, Andrew Valentine, Taylor Valentine, Randy Valentine, Audrey Pollard, and Marc Pettersen; great-grandchildren, Cody, Madison, Recina, Zoe, Kairi, Grayson, Levi, Madysen, Kayden and Kayne; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
