Alejandra C. ValdezJuly 17, 1928 - July 31, 2019Alejandra C. Valdez, 91, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, August 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benji Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

