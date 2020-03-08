Sept. 21, 1931 - March 4, 2020 Lillie Urbanovsky, age 88, of West, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 4 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, March 9, at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West, with the Rev. Ed Karasek as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Lillie was born September 21, 1931, in West, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Kovar) Kasik. She attended Alligator Creek Elementary School until the eighth grade, when she left to help tend the family farm that she loved and cherished. Lillie met Eugene "Roy-Gene" Urbanovsky at a dance and they eventually fell in love. She and Roy-Gene were united in marriage on February 9, 1952, in Abbott, and they were later blessed with nine children. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1994. Lillie was a homemaker and helped Roy-Gene on the family farm. In 2006, Lillie's heart was stolen once more by Marvin Maness. They got engaged in 2008 while on a cruise. Lillie was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court #829, KJT Society #31, and KJZT St. Ludmila Society #11, all in West. Lillie enjoyed sitting at her window overlooking the farm and especially loved spending time with her family. She will be sorely missed by her animals - dogs, Skyla, Buddy, Baby, and Honey; her donkey, Lucky; her duck, Ducky; and the geese. Lillie was also preceded in death by her parents; her fiancé, Marvin Maness; her brothers, Bohaus Kasik, Joe Kasik, Johnny Kasik; a sister, Elsie Stunkard; and sons-in-law, Jeff Parnell, Patrick Zahirniak and Stephen Kring. Survivors include her children, Douglas Urbanovsky and Tonia, Michael Urbanovsky, Jackie Kring, Sheila Ward and Vaughn, Becky Parnell and Ray Cox, Cheryl Schumacher and husband, Russell, Tina Kolar and husband, Raymond, Melody Kirsch and husband, Troy, and Melissa Zahirniak; 20 beloved grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; lifelong best friends, Laddie and Margaret Fuksa and their family; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Rest Haven or Catholic Daughters of America Court #829. A memorial guest book can found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West
303 S. Harrison Street
West, TX 76691
303 S. Harrison Street
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Lillie's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Mar 8
Rosary followed by visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Lillie's Rosary followed by visitation begins.
Photo Gallery
