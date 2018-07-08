Patsy UrbanSept. 12, 1939 - July 4, 2018Patsy Ruth Urban, 78, of Bellmead, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at her home.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 9, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home, with graveside services, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Rosemound Cemetery.She was born, September 12, 1939, in Waco, to Lizzie Stover and Emmett Young. She had five sisters and a brother. Patsy was a cherished sister and loving daughter. At fifteen she met the love of her life, David Urban, Sr. who was also from Waco. They married shortly thereafter. Their first and only son, David Jr. was born in 1955. Patsy was a loving wife, good mother and devoted Christian. She loved and believed in the Lord and always had her Bible close by. Patsy was a selfless, giving person, raising her grandson, Eric, and granddaughter, Heather. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed being a mother all over again. She was a devoted wife and in 2005 she and her husband celebrated their fiftieth anniversary.She was preceded in death by her husband, David Urban, Sr.; brother, William Young; and sisters, Clara Larson and Helen Davis.Patsy is survived by her son, David Urban Jr. and wife, Jenny; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mildred Uzzell, Mary Wilson and Linda Sutton.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.