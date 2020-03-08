December 8, 1927 - March 6, 2020 Lynn Dee McKethan Urban, 92, of Waco, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with Pastor Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home. A private burial will follow. Lynn was born on December 8, 1927, to Monta J. Sr. and Mallie LaMerle (Adams) McKethan in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Lynn married the love of her life, Robert Silven Urban, on November 7, 1946. They celebrated 54 years together. She worked at Texas Farm Bureau, Civil Service, JCAFB and V. A. Regional Office doing secretarial duties. She was a founding member of St. Louis Catholic Church. Family was her main interest, as well as her friends. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Silven Urban; daughter, Kerry Henshaw; brothers, Monta J. (Bubba) McKethan, Jr., Jerry McKethan. Survivors include her daughters, Robbie L. Moore of Waco, Sally M. Engelbrecht of Waco; grandchildren: Patrick and wife, Kathleen Henshaw, Heather and husband, Robert Hammel, Bradley and wife, Cara Engelbrecht, and Grant and wife, Keri Farek; great-grandchildren: J. P. and wife, Yara Henshaw, Kayleen Henshaw, Caden and Chance Engelbrecht, Alize Gross, Gavyn Farek, Addison and Riley Hammel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harris Creek Cemetery Association and to Bluebonnet Hospice.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
