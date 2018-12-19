Anthony UrbanJuly 24, 1955 - December 17, 2018Anthony Urban, age 63, of West, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 in Lampasas. A Rosary will be recited 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Anthony was born July 24, 1955 in Waco, the son of William and Henrietta (Kaska) Urban. He was a 1974 graduate of La Vega High School. On October 5, 1974 he was united in marriage to Mary Glatter in West. He worked in various departments for Sam's Club in Waco for 32 years until his retirement on June 5, 2016. He also worked for H.E.B. in Bellmead and General Tire in Waco. Anthony was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. He was crafty and was always building and fixing something. Anthony enjoyed playing washers, pool, cards, poker, dominoes, camping, and fish fries with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandsons. Anthony was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #2305 and K. J. T. Society #118 in Bellmead.Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jessica Urban, passed away on December 17, 1987, exactly 31 years ago; brother-in-law, Richard Urbanovsky; sister-in-law, Brenda Glatter.Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Urban of West; daughter, Marsha Rogers and husband Jeff of Blooming Grove; two sisters, Anna Urbanovsky and Cathy Devorsky and husband, Bobby; grandsons, Kade and Kallen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
