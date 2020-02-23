W.R. UptonMar. 21, 1928 - Feb. 21, 2020Mr. W.R. Upton, 91, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Wade Funeral Home.Please sign the memorial guestbook for W.R. at www.wadefuneralhome.net.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Wade Funeral Home
201 NW 3rd St
Hubbard, TX 76648
Feb 24
Funeral Services
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Hubbard
501 N. Magnolia
Hubbard, TX 76648
Feb 24
Private Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00AM
Lone Oak Cemetery
338 Lone Oak Cemetery Road
Mart, TX 76664
