Mildred UptmoreNov. 2, 1927 - Aug. 10, 2019Mildred "Mickey" Uptmore, 91, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, at First Baptist Church of China Spring.Memorials may be made to the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department and First Baptist Church of China Spring.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

