Alma E. UptmoreDec. 25, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2019Alma Ella "Sissie" Uptmore, 86, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Joe Geleney as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Saint Martin's Cemetery, Tours, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 11, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Sissie was born in Riesel along with a twin brother, Buddy Engelke. To her family she was a domestic goddess. She was the last surviving child of Henry and Helena Engelke and 11 brothers and sisters. She loved being with her family playing guitar, singing and writing country songs. She loved her dog, Baby; they were a team. She always saw the good in everyone.Sissie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Virgil Uptmore, Sr.; parents, Henry and Helena Engelke; her brothers and sisters; her son, Larry Uptmore; daughter, Terry Uptmore; and son-in-law, Richard Lykins.She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Lykins of Crawford, Pamela Uptmore and Jason of Hubbard; sons, Michael Uptmore and Joann, Virgil Uptmore, Jr. and wife Madeline; 21 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Pallbearers are Dustin Uptmore, Don Laseter, Joshua Lykins, Justin Rosen, James Haigood, Jr., Steve Hubik, Jr., Brandon Hubik, Dylan Hubik and Virgil Uptmore III.Our mom will definitely be missed by all those who knew her and loved her. A special thanks to Hillcrest Hospital and hospice for the care they gave her.In lieu of flowers donations can be made at American Heart Association.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
