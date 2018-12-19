Weldon Uptmor, Sr.March 13, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2018Weldon Uptmor, Sr., 88, of Waco, passed away December 15, 2018.The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Monsignor Isidore Rozycki presiding. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

