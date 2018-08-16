Billy R. Uptmor, Sr.Sept. 17, 1945 - Aug. 12, 2018William R. "Billy" Uptmor, Sr., age 72, of Tours, passed away, Sunday, August 12, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Thursday, August 16, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 am, Friday, August 17, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.Billy was born, September 17, 1945, in Tours, the son of Fred and Annie (Schroeder) Uptmor. He attended St. Martin's School and West High School. On June 3, 1967, he was united in marriage to Beverly Middleton in Tours. Billy worked for C-Line in Waco for over 20 years. He previously worked for Rangaire, Pure Milk Company, MCI and Brown & Root. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Billy was also a member of the Waco Musician's Association, SPJST Lodge #6 in Cottonwood and The Catholic Life Association. He enjoyed fishing, tending to his cows, hunting, riding horses, bull riding, rodeos and most especially spending time with his grandchildren. He loved music and was a member of the John Griffin & The Heart of Texas Boys Band and later formed the Billy Uptmor and the Makers Band. He was well known for his rendition of George Jones' "White Lightning".Billy was preceded in death by his parents; son, William R. "Buck" Uptmor Jr.; and brothers, Maurice, Freddie, Norman, and Ambrose Uptmor.Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Beverly Uptmor; children, Brian Uptmor and wife, Kristina, and Bethany Uptmor Raines; daughter-in-law, Arcy Uptmor; brothers, Aubrey Uptmor and Laurel Uptmor and wife, Shirley; sisters, Clara Grones, Jancie Altus, and Betty Svrcek and husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Hunter, Trevor, Dusty, Whitney, Jeremy, Laison, Maddison, Zander, Gavin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
