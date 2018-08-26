Laurel W. UptmorOct. 18, 1938 - Aug. 23, 2018Laurel W. Uptmor, age 79, of West, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Ft. Worth. A Rosary will be recited 5 p.m. Sunday at Aderhold Funeral Home, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.Laurel was born October 18, 1938 in Waco, the son of Fred and Annie (Schroeder) Uptmor. He attended school in Tours. On October 20, 1962, he was united in marriage to Shirley Jean Zotz in Tours. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2003. Then on April 29, 2006 he was united in marriage to Shirley Lewis Gommert in Tours. He worked for General Motors in Arlington for 30 years before retiring in 1993. Laurel was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, where he served on the parish council. He was also a member of Catholic Life and RVOS Lodge. Laurel enjoyed attending and watching rodeos, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, tending to his cattle and horses, gardening, riding his four wheeler, fishing and setting trot lines. He also loved music, playing the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and steel guitar. He played with many bands including Billy Uptmor and The Makers, Josie and The Boys, sat in with James "Slim" Hand and numerous other bands. Laurel was also known for singing and playing "Burning Love", "Milk Cow Blues", "Jolie Blonde", and "Boney Maroney". He liked to travel, especially to Branson and Nashville. He seldom ever missed a Dallas Cowboys or Texas Rangers game. In his younger days he rode bulls and broke horses.Laurel is also preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Maurice, Freddie, Norman, Ambrose, and Billy Uptmor.Survivors include his beloved wife, Shirley Uptmor of Tours; his children, Laura Nemec and husband, Tim of Mt. Calm, Dwayne Uptmor and wife, Vickie of West, Daniel Uptmor and wife, Jennifer of Speegleville and Lynn Uptmor and wife, Amanda of Hewitt; a brother, Aubrey Uptmor; sisters, Clara Grones, Jancie Altus and Betty Svrcek and husband, Raymond; step daughter, Vicki Sodek and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Scott Nemec, Tyler Nemec, Braden Nemec, Ashton Janek and husband, Dylan, Lunden Davila, Hons Carle, Lauren Carle, Savannah Parks, Kati Parks and Nathan Sodek; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Church Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
